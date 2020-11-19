Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $297,000 in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Several analysts have commented on CNQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

