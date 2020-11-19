Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $301,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,587,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $640,310,000 after buying an additional 48,930 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after buying an additional 237,834 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,045,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,947,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 11.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 874,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,210,000 after buying an additional 87,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $71,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,857.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.90 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,667 shares in the company, valued at $9,687,089.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $577,308. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

NYSE AMG opened at $86.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $89.88. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

