Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Inphi were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Inphi by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Inphi during the third quarter valued at $10,776,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Inphi by 319.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Inphi during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Inphi by 398.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 45,310 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inphi stock opened at $147.65 on Thursday. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $157.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Inphi Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Inphi from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Inphi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.21.

In other Inphi news, CFO John Edmunds sold 11,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $1,141,908.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,391,940.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,088 shares of company stock valued at $71,800,181. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and cloud markets the United States, China, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption; and semiconductor solutions that are designed to address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

