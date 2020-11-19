Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $224,000 Investment in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 110.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 473.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 34.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 37,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 55.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $33.36 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $955.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director James C. Crawford III purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,487.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

