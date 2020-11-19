Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $229,000 Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 180,406 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SJI opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

