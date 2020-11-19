Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $237,000 Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,514,000 after buying an additional 420,112 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,900,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,048,000 after buying an additional 126,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,474,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,089,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,781,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,684. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,891,027.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $232.73 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.93 and a twelve month high of $234.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.35). Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, homeowners, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

