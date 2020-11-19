Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $297,000 Investment in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of Cue Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 55.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 446.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cameron Gray purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 672,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,087,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

CUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $31.69.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 63.69% and a negative net margin of 1,142.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

