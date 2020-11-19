Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Scholastic by 90.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Scholastic by 230.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Scholastic by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of SCHL opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Scholastic Co. has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.93 million, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -750.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.