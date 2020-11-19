Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.60.

Shares of SRE opened at $133.04 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $161.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

