Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 33.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,717,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 8.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,128,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,851,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Strategic Education by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $20,147,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 44.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,244,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $88.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.01. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $34,741.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,144,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti raised Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

