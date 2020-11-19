Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Covetrus during the first quarter worth $142,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Covetrus by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,805,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 101,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus during the second quarter worth $1,708,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Covetrus by 16.5% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Covetrus by 399.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, insider Michael Ellis sold 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $88,001.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at $94,268.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,721 shares of company stock valued at $703,002 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $30.13.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($8.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

