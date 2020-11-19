Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

WMB stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.83, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

