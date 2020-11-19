Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,102,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 513.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 26,134 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,872,000 after buying an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JACK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $86.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

