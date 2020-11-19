Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 37.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,950 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after acquiring an additional 61,186 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 26,828 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $447.14 million, a P/E ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $21.68.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCOM. ValuEngine cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, September 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

