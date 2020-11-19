Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,067 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SA. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 60.7% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SA opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. On average, research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SA. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

