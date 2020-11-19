Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 70.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,405 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,072,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,140,000 after acquiring an additional 782,345 shares during the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,183,000 after acquiring an additional 72,061 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,541,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,616,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 205,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAXR opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $32.42.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.02%. Equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.90%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

