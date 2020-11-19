Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 12,465 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 40.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,465 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $258,630.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.16.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRDO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

