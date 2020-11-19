Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 14,510 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,510 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after purchasing an additional 719,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 392,332 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 73.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 256,999 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1,251.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 232,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

AHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

AHH opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $871.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

