Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 15,838 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,838 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794,673 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,335,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.16.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $5,832,919.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,358,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $31,839,061.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,244 shares of company stock valued at $36,078,923. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $85.24 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

