Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 2,018 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,070 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 41.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,595 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,646 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $43,889,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,527,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $647,614,000 after acquiring an additional 387,237 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $13,064,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,357,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,269,000 after acquiring an additional 190,884 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Investec upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $63.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $66.55.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.