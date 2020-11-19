Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 25,385 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,385 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,185,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 731,357 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 696.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 258,725 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

TEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Telefónica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

