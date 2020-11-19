Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 31,586 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,586 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.05% of AxoGen worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXGN. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 26.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 397.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,039,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 75,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $939,226.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,276.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 14,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $203,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,369,946.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,300 shares of company stock worth $1,610,321 in the last 90 days. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.31 million, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.64.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

