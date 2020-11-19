Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 31,798 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,798 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

VECO stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $780.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

