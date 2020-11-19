Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 3,281 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,681 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in FibroGen by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,684,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 366,944 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in FibroGen by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $22.65 and a one year high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $763,853.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 10,000 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,970,662.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,175 over the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

