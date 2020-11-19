Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 3,686 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,509,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 45.3% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 101,569 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 291,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 9.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 10.0% in the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 174,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPB shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $14,240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $738.58 million, a PE ratio of 120.44 and a beta of 0.74. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $41.82.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.74 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.75%.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco and moist snuff tobacco.

