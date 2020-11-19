Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 53,135 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 53,135 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,838,000 after buying an additional 1,663,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,833,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,748,000 after buying an additional 213,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 43.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after buying an additional 557,111 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 35.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 972,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 256,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 126,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,772.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

