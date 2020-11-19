Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,709 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $18.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00 and a beta of 0.91. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,177.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 125,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $2,088,398.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,398.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,115,634 shares of company stock worth $18,318,899 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

