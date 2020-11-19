Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 60.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 72.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

NYSE:TAP opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of -58.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.60. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Also, Director Louis Vachon acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at $933,755.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.