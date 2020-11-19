Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,687,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $239,736.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,368 shares of company stock worth $282,071. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $98.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 131.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.60. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Griffin Securities raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

