Ajay Mehra Sells 1,779 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $151,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ajay Mehra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OSI Systems alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of OSI Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,018,253.26.

OSI Systems stock opened at $85.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $102.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $76.06.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 224.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 25.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.