Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 485,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,739,000 after purchasing an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 120.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.0% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.31.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $998,376.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,739,484.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $162.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $177.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $27.7 billion as of June 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 43.0 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.