Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,545,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,361 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.80% of Alleghany worth $804,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 5,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 768.9% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.33.

In related news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $639.74 per share, with a total value of $31,987.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,113.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE Y opened at $608.66 on Thursday. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.68 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $568.14 and a 200-day moving average of $530.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

