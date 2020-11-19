Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) had its price target raised by Barclays from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Alliant Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $53.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.