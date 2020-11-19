Altura Energy Inc. (ATU.V) (CVE:ATU) Shares Gap Up to $0.14

Shares of Altura Energy Inc. (ATU.V) (CVE:ATU) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.16. Altura Energy Inc. (ATU.V) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 20,500 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.88. The company has a market cap of $21.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.47.

Altura Energy Inc. (ATU.V) (CVE:ATU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.65 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altura Energy Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Altura Energy Inc. (ATU.V) Company Profile (CVE:ATU)

Altura Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in central Alberta. It holds interests in the Leduc-Woodbend and Entice area located in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 22 producing and 34 non-producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

