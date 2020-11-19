Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Lowered by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amgen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after buying an additional 171,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,241,000 after buying an additional 166,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $234.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.