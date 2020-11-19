Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.48.

ADI opened at $133.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $140.38.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $3,166,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,951.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 9,526 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $1,076,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at $667,426.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,962 shares of company stock worth $14,166,165 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 203,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,497,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

