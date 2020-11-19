Analysts Anticipate Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.08. Customers Bancorp reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,912 shares of company stock valued at $217,158 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 945,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 499,348 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 198,341 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,703 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $17.21 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.29 million, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.48.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

