Analysts Anticipate Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will post $33.63 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners posted sales of $34.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full year sales of $135.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.85 million to $136.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $129.39 million, with estimates ranging from $124.41 million to $134.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.35%.

DLNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dynagas LNG Partners from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.09 million, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 144,692 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

