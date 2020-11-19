Analysts Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to announce sales of $27.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.97 million and the lowest is $26.65 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $31.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $79.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.98 million to $80.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $117.34 million, with estimates ranging from $114.01 million to $119.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.78 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XENT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Intersect ENT from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 249.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the first quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 121.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $592.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $31.46.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

