Analyzing CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) & SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) and SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

CrowdGather has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SciPlay has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CrowdGather and SciPlay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A SciPlay 1 3 5 0 2.44

SciPlay has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SciPlay is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CrowdGather and SciPlay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather $160,000.00 2.80 $120,000.00 N/A N/A SciPlay $465.80 million 3.55 $32.40 million $1.53 8.56

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of SciPlay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and SciPlay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A SciPlay 3.39% 7.10% 5.16%

Summary

SciPlay beats CrowdGather on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. Its social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

