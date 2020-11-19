Analyzing Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Waitr and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 1 3 0 2.75 Resources Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A

Waitr currently has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 99.48%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than Resources Connection.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waitr and Resources Connection’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $191.68 million 1.82 -$291.31 million ($1.15) -2.76 Resources Connection $703.35 million 0.56 $28.28 million $0.98 12.36

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resources Connection, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Waitr has a beta of -3.86, indicating that its share price is 486% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -118.32% -95.68% -19.67% Resources Connection 3.78% 9.70% 5.78%

Summary

Resources Connection beats Waitr on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc. provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas. It also provides finance and accounting services comprising financial transformation, lease accounting, revenue recognition, equity administration and accounting, and tax; and technology and digital services that include business technology, data analytics, and robotics process automation. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

