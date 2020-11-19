Aperio Group LLC Acquires 1,769 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $199.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.31. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $218.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

