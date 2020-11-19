Aperio Group LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,455 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $1,269,000. Karani Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,422 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,708 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 82,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LUV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

