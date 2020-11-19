Aperio Group LLC Has $9.75 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

