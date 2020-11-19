Aperio Group LLC Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Black Knight worth $9,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 388.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Black Knight by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKI. Bank of America began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. KCG assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.71.

BKI stock opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.24. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

