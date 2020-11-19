Aperio Group LLC Increases Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of CarMax worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 73.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 18.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 358.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 10.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:KMX opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.88.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.94.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

