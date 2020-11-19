Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Owens Corning worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 37.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Owens Corning by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Owens Corning by 16.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 41.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,913 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Owens Corning by 12.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $342,723.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,361 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OC opened at $72.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.51.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

OC has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

