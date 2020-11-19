Aperio Group LLC Sells 234,296 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234,296 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Orange by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

ORAN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Orange’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

