Aperio Group LLC Sells 8,909 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 97.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,504,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,905,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,179,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,249,000 after acquiring an additional 448,142 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,385,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,022,000 after acquiring an additional 350,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 384.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 319,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 253,220 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $82.20 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $95.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.32.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

