Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Sets New 12-Month High at $115.15

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.15 and last traded at $114.72, with a volume of 55421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.47.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total transaction of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,607,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,281,340,000 after buying an additional 5,157,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,871,848,000 after buying an additional 947,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after buying an additional 145,544 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,295,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

